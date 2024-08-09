Omagh roadworks expected to continue into September

MOTORISTS in Omagh face an extended period of traffic congestion as multiple public utility projects continue to impact key roads in the town.

Ongoing sewage and gasworks, affecting Killyclogher Road, Hospital Road, and Campsie, are set to persist into September, compounding the existing traffic challenges around the town.

NI Water commenced their project to provide a new storm sewer for a development of 138 newly built houses on the Hospital Road in April.

Speaking with the UH, they said the pipelaying and reinstatement works phase is due to be completed this week.

Evolve, the gas network operator for the west, began ‘key upgrade works’ on July 15. The contractors estimate that this project will be concluded in September.

Both companies told this newspaper they engaged in letter drops, erected signs and sent out press releases in advance to notify local residents and regular commuters of significant dates and the disruption they should expect.

However, while both companies are clear and confident that they took reasonable steps to publicise and mitigate the impact of their respective projects, some local people’s tempers have nevertheless reached fever pitch.

Engaging with the UH’s website ‘We Are Tyrone’ online, local man Martin Slevin said, “Never has been any road management in Omagh. Firms just arrive and set up roadworks whenever they like.

“Who would set up three sets of roadworks on three roads all leading to the same roundabout?”

Others, however, were less hostile towards the work and its impacts, claiming they appreciate the necessity of the work, found the notice given by contractors fair, and are glad the disruption is happening outside the school term.

One particularly accepting local lady Esther McAleer urged people to “Be patient, we’ll get to where we’re going.”

‘unavoidable’

When contacted by the UH, Evolve emphasised that they took reasonable steps to ensure local people were aware that some one-way road and lane closures would be an unavoidable part of their project.

“Until mid-August there will be a one-way road closure on Campsie Road for traffic heading out of town, with lane closures on both Killyclogher Road and Hospital Road also. Subsequent works on Campsie Drive, Campsie Avenue, Campsie Court, Campsie Crescent, Holmview Avenue and Holmview Mews will take place throughout the month of August. It is anticipated the upgrade works will be concluded before September.

“Access will be maintained for emergency services at all times with notifications issued to all stakeholders who may be affected by the works.

“The roadworks section on the Evolve website (evolvenetwork.co.uk/roadworks) will be updated regularly with the relevant works information and traffic management plans.”

Mark Davidson, Head of Engineering at Evolve, then explained what exactly Omagh is gaining from the work that is being done.

“We sincerely thank the local community for their cooperation during these works. We have strived to minimise disruption as much as possible and advised motorists to plan their journeys accordingly.

“We are delighted that more homes and businesses in Omagh will soon be able to connect to our network to enjoy the immediate and long-term benefits of gas. As a cleaner and more efficient energy source compared to oil and solid fuel, our gas infrastructure will ultimately play a key role in decarbonising the west of Northern Ireland, particularly with recent biomethane developments in our network.”

An NI Water spokesperson said, “Work has been progressing well, despite challenging ground conditions and night works have been employed to cross Campsie Road roundabout and help minimise disruption at this busy junction.

“The work on the Hospital Road has been undertaken on a lane closure with traffic lights, which are monitored by a traffic management company to help maintain traffic flow. Letter drops were completed prior to work commencing as well as a press release to promote the scheme. NI Water has not received any complaints to date.

“NI Water appreciates that this work is disruptive and would like to thank the public for their continued patience and cooperation as we complete the final stages of this essential storm sewer extension for the new homes.”