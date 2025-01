Pupils at an Omagh school have made a fantastic donation to a local charity.

Staff and Key Stage 3 pupils at Sacred Heart College organised a Santa Run and a Christmas jumper day last month.

The events raised a total of £2,150 for the Care for Cancer charity.

Care for Cancer supports the community of Omagh and its surrounding areas.

The organisation provides information and practical support to cancer patients, their carers and families.

The money raised by the Sacred Heart events will go a long way to help the charity with its work.