Omagh shop closes doors due to rising costs

As the fuel and energy crisis continues to tighten its grip on local businesses, the owners of an Omagh fresh food store have been forced to vacate their town centre premises due to ‘unsustainable overheads’.

Rory and Aisling McCullagh of McCullagh’s Simply Fresh have been working hard to grow their independent business ever since they acquired a unit behind Boots around four years ago.

For years, they seemed to be going from strength-to-strength, bringing in new produce, increasing shop floor space, tailoring their business to the needs and tastes of their faithful local customer base.

But, due to the cascading costs of electric and diesel, over the last few months, the pair have noticed their profit margins getting thinner and thinner.

Earlier this week, after much thought and debate, the couple made the difficult decision to close the much-loved shop. On October 15, the doors will close and the shutters will fall for at least the foreseeable future.

Then, from mid-November, McCullagh’s Simply Fresh will be back to serving customers and doing home deliveries from the back of their van.

Speaking with the UH in the shop earlier this week, Rory explained the circumstances that forced the pair into making this drastic decision.

“The way that energy prices have been going over the last few months, it has been making less and less financial sense to keep the shop open,” began Rory.

Several times a week, the couple have to travel to Belfast for fresh batches of produce. Then, to keep their fruit, vegetables and other perishable foods fresh, the shop requires a number of refrigerators.

“Our electric bill alone is up to about £2,000 per month, and, combined with the rest of our overheads, particularly diesel, every penny that comes into the shop in the first three weeks of the month goes straight into covering our expenses. It’s gotten past the point where we can manage,” said Rory.

But Rory does not feel like the struggle of Simply Fresh is unique among local businesses. Rory believes that they are like ‘the canary in the coal mine’.

“Things are getting tight for almost everyone, both customers and retailers alike,” said Rory.

“I’ve been speaking with other local traders and business owners and they have told me that they are very worried about what the near future holds for them.

“I’ve also noticed the effect that this cost-of-living-crisis is having in terms of footfall in the town. There are not as many people around.”

Rory concluded, “I’d like to thank all of our customers for their support over the years and I hope that you all continue to do business with us after we begin working from the van. Remember, it’s good to shop local.”