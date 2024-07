OMAGH True Blues Flute Band will lead Tyrone’s main Twelfth of July parade for the first time in more than 50 years on Friday, in recognition of the local lodge’s 200th anniversary.

Final preparations are being made for the event, with hundreds expected to participate or spectate in the Newtownstewart demonstration.

Six districts from North and West Tyrone will join the march: Strabane; Killen; Newtownstewart; Omagh; Fintona; and Sixmilecross, featuring 58 lodges and about 40 bands.

The main parade will commence at 12.30pm from Baronscourt Road to the Demonstration Field.

Geoff Mosgrove, a band member of the Omagh True Blues, shared the lodge’s storied history, from a humble barn to the thriving lodge of today: “The True Blues lodge started in a stable near Cranny back in 1824,” he recalled.

“Over the years, the lodge became a central part of the community, and was a driving force behind the creation of the Orange Hall in Omagh.

“The True Blues pipe band formed in the 1930s, but was disbanded in 1975 during the Troubles. It reformed in 2002 as a flute band, continuing our traditions, but expanding our activities beyond marching to include history projects, education, some gospel and even football.”

To mark their bicentennial, the True Blues Lodge and Flute Band will lead the Newtownstewart parade on Friday.

Recently, they also led the July 1 Somme Commemoration parades in Omagh.

“It’s a big deal for a lodge as small as ourselves to be at the forefront of the main parade,” said Geoff. “Our boys are well disciplined, and I know we will put on a great show on Friday. It’s definitely a special way for us to celebrate our long 200-year history within the county.”

This year’s festivities will also highlight other notable milestones, including the bicentennial celebration of LOL 850 from Omagh District and the inaugural participation of the Omagh District Junior Boys Lodge and the Castlederg ‘Sisters of Elizabeth’ Junior Girls Lodge.

Parallel Twelfth of July celebrations across Tyrone will see Benburb hosting seven districts from Mid Ulster/South Tyrone with 65 lodges and approximately 45 bands, while Ballygawley’s Clogher Valley demonstration, organised by Annahoe District LOL No. 6, will feature 22 lodges and bands from Fivemiletown and Annahoe Districts.