THE Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) held a well-attended vigil at the Courthouse in Omagh on Monday evening.

The event aimed to oppose Israel’s actions in Gaza and Lebanon, condemning the mass murder of civilians in those regions, said a spokesperson.

“Attendees joined campaigners worldwide, supporting calls for an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces,” they added.

“The message conveyed was clear: The violence inflicted upon the people of Gaza and Lebanon does not represent the values of the community in Omagh.

“We stand with the Palestinians of Gaza and the Arabs of Lebanon.

“All that is best in humanity stands with them.”

The vigil also expressed solidarity with workers in India, Belgium, Spain, and Italy, who have refused to handle weapons being sent to Israel.

“Their actions serve as an inspiring example for people across the globe,” the spokesperson continued.

In addition, the PSC highlighted the opportunity to support Palestinian farmers in the occupied West Bank.

Due to regular attacks from far-right Israeli settlers in illegal settlements, these farmers face significant challenges.

Those interested in purchasing Palestinian products can contact the PSC on Facebook at IPSC Omagh or via email at ipscomagh@gmail.com for a list of available items.