Omagh’s John Street closed amid ongoing incident

Emergency services have closed off one of Omagh’s busiest streets, as witnesses from the scene report that a construction worker has ‘got stuck up a cherry picker’.
John Street is currently off limits to the public as members of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) allegedly attempt to rescue a man who has become trapped at the top of a malfunctioning hydraulic lift.
PSNI have blocked entry at both sides of the street, while members of an NIFRS crew tend to the scene, which appears to be unfolding within an active construction site.
The street remains closed at this time.
Updates will be posted as the incident develops.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)