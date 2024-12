A COFFEE morning will be held at O’Neill’s Healy Park on Sunday morning (10am-noon) with all proceeds going to the Gaza Paediatric Care Initiative.

All donations via Go Fund Me will be entered into a raffle with a range of prizes on offer, including a two-night stay in Bancran School, the location of luxury lodgings in the heart of the Sperrins.

Dr Nuala Kerr, a consultant in Paediatric Emergency Medicine at the children’s hospital in Temple Street, Dublin, will speak at the event, and there will be music from Donna Taggart and Shania Holland.

The Gaza Paediatric Care initiative was founded by 2023 by a team of doctors, nurses and health professionals based in Ireland and their mission is to help children caught in the crossfire of the current conflict in Palestine.

Local sportswear company MFC have partnered up with the initiiaitve in a bid to release funds and have released a new jersey in conjunction with Sunday’s fundraising event in O’Neill’s Healy Park.