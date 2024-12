CHRISTMAS is fast approaching and for many this is a very exciting time of the year; but, for some, it can be a time of struggle and worry.

As Christmas is a time for giving, a well-known opticians in Dungannon delighted to launch its 2024 ‘Christmas Pre-loved Glasses Appeal’ in aid of Lions Club International.

If you or anybody you know has any old or unused glasses, pop into the practice and contribute your frames to McCrystal Opticians.

Lions Clubs across the world are part of the Sightfirst Scheme. They collect glasses which are repurposed or recycled and send them to specialist medics, including MSF and the Unite for Sight charity who are working in Third World countries.

As well as providing glasses, the scheme funds eye surgeries including cataract removals.

McCrystal Opticians is teaming up with the Armagh Lions Club – which also takes in surrounding areas, including Dungannon – for the Pre-loved Glasses Appeal.

A spokesperson for McCrystal Opticians said the Dungannon business was ‘thrilled’ to be part of the festive campaign.

The spokesperson added, “Please have a little look around at home and drop in your old or unused frames.

“You’ll even receive a £50 voucher to say ‘thank you’ this festive season.”

Over the years, Armagh Lions Club has made substantial donations to charities such as NI Cancer Fund for Children, Autism NI, Parkinson’s NI, Air Ambulance, Cancer Research, Macmillan Cancer, NI Hospice, Southern Area Hospice and Diabetes NI.

They also sponsored the training of a Guide Dog who asked Lisanally Special School pupils to name (‘Ally’) and recently donated £3,000 to Angel Eyes.

On the approach to Christmas, the club also runs a ‘Heat or Eat’ campaign in which members ask for a donation of an item of food or £1 to go towards the provision of food packs or fuel vouchers for those alone, elderly or disabled over the colder months.