Order seeks meeting with Harte and McAreavey families

THE Grand Secretary of the Orange Order has said the organisation wants to meet with the Harte and McAreavey families over the controversial video mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey.

Earlier this month, footage emerged of members of the Orange Order singing the song. The incident received widespread condemnation.

The Orange Order issued a statement saying that it was investigating the circumstances surrounding the video, but this is their first comment on the issue since.

In an interview, Mervyn Gibson, said they wanted to sit down with the two families and had offered to meet them if they wished.

“I just don’t want to do anything that adds another ounce of hurt to what they already suffered because of the loss of Michaela,” said Mr Gibson.

“When I say our thoughts are with the McAreavey family, that is heartfelt, that is genuine.

“It’s just sick. On no level was that song right. I know how hurt the family must feel every day.”