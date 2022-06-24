Pack of dogs ‘killed pets and attacked car’ in Coalisland

CCTV footage has emerged of a pack of dogs tearing pieces off a car in Coalisland in the middle of the night.

The dogs are also believed to have been responsible for killing two pet cats in the nearby Glen and Shanock areas of the town in the last two weeks.

Speaking to the Dungannon Herald, a Mid Ulster Council Enforcement Officer said he is giving the issue his “utmost attention” and vowed to lift any dog that is found roaming in the area.

He said, “I have been to where we believe these dogs come from but they are out of sight and seem to sleep all day and come out at night. They are hard to identify. I have warned that they will be lifted and the owners prosecuted. We are doing our very best but are not getting direct answers.

“I will be doing my very best to remove them from the area. If a roaming dog is microchipped the owner will receive a fine. If it is not microchipped it will be removed. I have told the people who I believe are the owners very directly, they will be prosecuted”.

The Enforcement Officer was adamant he is giving the problem his “full attention” and described those he believes to be the owners as being “very evasive”.

He added, “It is top of my priority to sort this out”.

The owner of the Hyundia car, who does not wish to be named, said she was ‘shocked’ on seeing the damage and viewing the CCTV footage.

“Those dogs have been tearing flowers and pots off graves as well,” she said. “If they can rip pieces off a car it doesn’t bear thinking about what they could do to a human.

“They ripped the number plate off the car, and a cover from underneath and scraped it with their claws. It is frightening to see what they are capable of.”

Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon has spoken with the dog warden about the problem.

She expressed concern that the dogs will attack a child or an adult.

She said, “These dogs are going out in a pack at night. Anyone owns a dog needs to behave responsibly.

“They should not be roaming about unsupervised. If they attack a child the owner is fully responsible.

“It is horrific and devastating for these families to have their pets killed in this manner.

“It is concerning that they have a taste for blood and are roaming about as a dangerous pack.

“We have heard of dogs attacking children in other places, we don’t want that here.

“Anyone who sees a dog out loose can contact me or the dog warden.”