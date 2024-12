A SENIOR figure in the Catholic Church in Ireland, Archbishop Luis Mariana Montemayor, will lead Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Omagh on Sunday to mark the completion of celebrations for the church’s 125th anniversary.

The Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland will celebrate the 12 noon Mass, which will also commemorate the 260th anniversary of St Mary’s Church in the townland of Fireagh, Drumragh. It is hoped that Bishop Donal McKeown of Derry will be available to co-celebrate the Mass.

Following this, there will be a procession to St Joseph’s Hall where the Nuncio and Bishop will get the chance to meet members of the congregation and those involved in local groups. They include Omagh Churches Forum, members of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, the Knights of Columbanus and the Order of Malta and Drumragh Parish Pastoral Council among others.

Born in Buenos Aires in 1956, Archbishop Luis Mariano Montemayor has had a distinguished career in the Catholic Church’s diplomatic service.

Ordained to the priesthood in 1985, he has served the Church in numerous countries and roles.

In his role as Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Montemayor acts as an ambassador to Ireland’s President and facilitates communication and cooperation between the Pope and the Irish Church. His rich experience and deep linguistic capabilities make him a valuable envoy in this vital ecclesiastical and diplomatic position.

Fr Eugene Hasson, parish priest, said the Nuncio and Bishop McKeown will jointly launch the republished book Five Years Tour in America by Fr John J McGlade.

Originally published in 1906, the book tells the story of Fr McGlade’s fundraising efforts in the Americas, undertaken at the request of his uncle, Monsignor Bernard McNamee, parish priest of Drumragh.

Sacred Heart Church was originally dedicated on the Feast of the Most Holy Trinity on May 28, 1899. Throughout this anniversary year, the parish has hosted significant moments of prayer and reflection, welcoming several prominent clergy to mark the occasion.