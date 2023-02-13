Parents ‘mystified’ at plans to close Fivmiletown primary school

Staff, governors, parents and friends of St Mary’s primary School in Fivemiletown have launched a campaign to stop its closure.

The school is been earmarked to close on August 31, however supporters say they ‘cannot understand’ why the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) has made the decision.

St Mary’s opened in 1969 and currently has 42 pupils which will rise to 48 in the new school year in September.

Parent and governor, Mairaid Kelly stated that St Mary’s is “financially sound and stable with enrolment rising.”

She said, “We are deeply disappointed in the failure of CCMS to withdraw their misguided proposal to close our school. We have the evidence on our side, and at the previous consultation stage, Fermanagh & Omagh and Mid Ulster Councils voted in support of us.

“It is clear that the CCMS proposal is based on flawed assumptions and ignores the facts that don’t suit its agenda, such as our budget surplus, rising enrolment and plans for growth.

“Like the majority of rural schools, particularly in Fermanagh and Tyrone, we are indeed small, but we have consistently shown our ability to operate within our budget and achieve the best educational outcomes for our children”.

School principal, Brian McCloskey also expressed his disappointment.

He stated, “At St Mary’s, every day we remind ourselves that ‘our success is doing our best’, and our pupils are happy, healthy and thriving in our school.

“We want to be discussing our proposal to develop a Special Educational Needs Unit, which is so badly needed in the Clogher Valley area, with families having to travel to Enniskillen, Omagh or Dungannon to access additional support for their children. We know that would be hugely beneficial for children, but the powers that be simply refuse to consider it.”

The CCMS said the proposal to close the school was made following the completion of a consultation process on the future of St Mary’s PS.

Referring to a two-month statutory objection period now open to the public, a CCMS spokesperson added, “CCMS would encourage all interested parties to continue to engage with the statutory process underway, in advance of any final decision.

* For further information and to add support to the school campaign, visit St Mary’s PS, Fivemiletown Facebook page.