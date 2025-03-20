Parking at Strabane centre reduced due to construction work

The number of parking spaces at a Strabane sports centre has been temporarily reduced due to construction work.

As a result, users of the Melvin Sports Complex are being asked to use alternative parking areas.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “There are currently a reduced number of car parking spaces at Melvin Sports Complex to facilitate the ongoing construction of the multisport hub & we are appealing to users, particularly during busy periods from 6-10pm, to park at alternative car parks or to walk.

“Please can users park responsibly & ensure that there is access for emergency services at all times should they need it.

“Can users please consider using town centre car parks and walk to the centre where possible.”