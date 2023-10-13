Petition launched to fix parking problem at rural Primary School

A PETITION has been launched to resolve a potentially ‘dangerous’ parking situation at a local rural primary school.

The concerns relate to the lack of parking spaces at All Saints PS, Tattysallagh, resulting in pupils having to cross a busy road.

School principal, Briege Daly said that there have been several ‘near misses’ at the school involving both staff and young pupils.

Currently, dozens of families are forced to drop their children across from the school and cross a road where cars’ regularly go over 60mph’.

Plans are in place to help alleviate the problem as the school has permission to build a new car park on vacant land adjacent to the school.

However, these plans are currently being held up due to the Department of Education not attaining written permission from trustees of the parish dioceses who own the land.

Fearing that an accident may occur in the meantime, ‘Friends of All Saints PS’ have organised a petition urging action to be taken as soon as possible.

Mrs Daly said, “This has been an ongoing concern for years.

“There is a definite risk to children on a daily basis as they have to make dangerous crossings on busy roads where cars often go over 60mph.

“This problem needs to be resolved as soon as possible so that pupils are safe.”

Mrs Daly added, “It is now five years since we started the process of getting a carpark and it is very frustrating that, due to this delay, children are being put in harm’s way. I just remain hopeful that the issue is resolved before anything tragic happens.”