Petrol is cheaper in Tyrone towns

Three towns in Tyrone have the lowest petrol prices in the North, according to the NI Consumer Council.

In a survey of towns throughout the North, the lowest fuel prices were found in Cookstown, Strabane and Omagh. The average price of petrol is now cheaper per litre than it was at this time last year, although diesel prices remain high.

Petrol now costs on average 143.7p per litre, compared to 145.6p per litre last year.

Meanwhile, the average cost of diesel is 161p per litre, much higher than the 148.2p per litre this time last year.

Last summer saw significant increases in both petrol and diesel prices, with petrol prices reaching highs of 189p per litre in July 2022 and diesel 197.2p.

Currently, the cheapest place to buy petrol in the North is Cookstown, where the average price is 140.9p per litre, followed by Omagh at 141.1p per litre and Strabane at 141.3p.

The most expensive place to buy petrol are all in neighbouring County Derry, with Limavady most expensive at 149.9p per litre, followed by Magherafelt at 149.2p and Derry at 147.9p.