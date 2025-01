A planned drugs raid in Strabane on Tuesday saw police seize suspected drugs and cash.

Officers from Sperrin Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted the search at around 6.50pm on January 28.

Suspected Class B controlled drugs, drug-related paraphernalia and cash were seized in the raid, with a man bailed following arrest to allow for further enquiries.

Advertisement

Sergeant Johnston said, “We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs and will continue to work relentlessly to tackle this issue. I encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to call 101.”

You can also submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/