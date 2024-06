BERAGH could soon have its first coffee shop if plans to transform a former childcare facility on Main Street in the village receive the green light.

Camowen Smart Kids was previously based in the unit at the Cornerstone Centre in Beragh. But it closed in March in what was described by the Camowen Partnership as a real blow for the organisation, as well as the Beragh Care and Development Association, which owns the building.

The unit has been vacant in the intervening months since Camowen Smarts Kids ceased operations there. But now the applicant, Thomas McKernan, is planning to open the coffee shop, which he intends to name ‘Fable’.

He has lodged planning documents with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, which will ultimately make the decision on whether the coffee shop is given the go ahead to open.

“The existing ground floor is the ideal size and location for a coffee shop,” he said in a supporting statement.

“There are no other similar facilities on Main Street, Beragh, so there is definitely a need for it.

“The coffee shop will provide hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, pastries and some hot food. The facility will have space for dining or taking way and there is sufficient space to comfortably accommodate approximately 30 seated people.”

In addition to the customers, the facility already has an existing kitchen for staff, and has access to facilitate wheelchair users.

The building in which it is planned to open the coffee shop, was once a dwelling house and Post Office, before being converted into the Cornerstone Centre in the early 2000s.

It is also used to host a number of community activities, including for elderly people.

Plans for the coffee shop represent another business boost for the village, which has seen a number of food outlets open in the past year.