PLANNING permission has been refused for a proposed pet crematorium in Co Tyrone.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s planning committee took the decision following a vote at its recent monthly meeting.

The committee felt that the need for the proposed facility near the Pigeon Top on Tattykeel Road had not been demonstrated, and, as a result, the recommendation by planning officers for approval was overturned.

More than 300 objections were received against the facility, which was due to be located near the popular beauty spot several miles outside Omagh.

However, the applicant, Paul Kelly, who said at a previous meeting that he had spent thousands of pounds developing the proposal, does have the right of appeal.

Local man and objector, Brendan Johns, told the meeting said the nature of the development and its location close to a concentration of homes were the main reasons for those in opposition.

“Waste management facilities such as this are generally located away from areas of residents, and should be located close to existing centres of vet practices mainly in the urban area,” he said.

“The demonstration of need for this facility has not been proven and it would appear that planners were prepared to accept an unacceptably low bar for the demonstration of need.”

‘CALLED-IN’

Councillors held a site meeting at the location after a decision on the applicant was deferred and it was legally ‘called-in’ for review by the council.

Omagh town councillor, Barry McElduff, said: “An incinerator here has stirred up considerable unease in the community and there has not been a strong case of need made.

“It is in the wrong place and the wrong type of facility in this area. We say ‘no thank you’ to an incinerator here.”

Planning officers, however, said that they were content with the recommendation. They added that the number of objections were less important than the reasons for the objections.

But Cllr Stephen McCann, who is a member of the planning committee, said people did not want this facility.

“This proposal is not welcome in West Tyrone. It has been assessed as a waste management facility and it is very hard to visual one at this location,” he said.

“I do not feel that the need for this has not been demonstrated. It shouldn’t be in a rural area and should be in the town first.”