A PLANNING application has been submitted for a new housing development in Co Tyrone.

Plans for a 39-home development in Castlederg have been submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The council’s planning portal recently received the application for a development consisting of 13 detached houses, 20 semi-detached, and six duplexes at Strabane Road in the town.

An accompanying ‘Design and Access Statement’ said the development lies on greenfield land on the edge of the Strabane Road, which is one of the main access routes to the town.

“The site is zoned for residential development meaning it is protected for housing use,” the statement reads.

“The wider locality has a predominately residential character.

“The Strabane Area Plan 2001 (SAP) highlights the opportunity to provide in-depth housing on zoned lands.

“It also discusses the need for high quality layouts with a variety of house types and appropriate open space provision.

“There are areas of in-depth housing nearby and many individual roadside dwellings, and this proposal [will] meet the local need for family homes.”