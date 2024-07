PLANS to build a new 27-apartment development in Strabane have been described as “a very positive development.”

Recently submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council, the new planning application seeks permission to demolish four derelict houses, at 104 to 110 Main Street, and replace them with four one-bedroom apartments and 23 two-bedroom apartments.

Last year the derelict houses had to be secured due to anti-social behaviour in the area and underage drinking.

Advertisement

An accompanying Design Concept and Access Statement submitted to council said the proposed development will “rejuvenate the site and substantially enhance the character of the wider area.”

The statement added, “This is a highly accessible and sustainable location for residential development…

“It also enjoys an attractive riverside location, is a place where higher density development is appropriate, and the site designers have sought to maximise the opportunity.

“The dwellings along this part of Main Street are of a simple plain style, however, there is little uniformity of design along the street.

“Main Street backs onto the river and the old dwellings do not take advantage of the attractive views along the riverside.”

The application will be represented to members for decision at a future Planning Committee meeting.

Independent Strabane councillor and local businessman Raymond Barr said that news of more accommodation in the town can only be a positive.

Advertisement

“This is a very positive development and could help transform that whole part of Main Street,” said Cllr Barr.

“These new apartments are very modern looking from their concept pictures and the current properties on that site have been vacant for years. In recent times they have had to be secured due to underage drinking and anti-social behaviour so getting rid of them will only be a positive for residents.”