A PROJECT set up to help combat rural isolation and loneliness among farmers has expanded its presence in Tyrone with the opening of a new local group at Glenderg.

This takes the total number of the ‘Plough On’ associations across the county up to three, with the well-established Newtownstewart branch continuing to go from strength-to-strength.

For those unfamiliar with the vital service provided by the initiative, the idea was conceived by Rural Support as a way to help farmers, both active and retired, tackle the solitude that commonly comes as an unfortunate bi-product of a life in the fields.

Each group offers social opportunities for older men who have experienced challenging and demanding roles as farmers. Currently, over 308 men across the North are registered as participants.

Each group aims to creating a schedule that offers a range of educational, learning and reminiscence opportunities – events, projects and outings – encouraging older men to connect on areas of shared interest, such as farming, rural heritage and history.

Participants are involved from the outset in the design and delivery of activities, ensuring that the programme develops in a way that meets their needs and interests.

The focus is on improving health and wellbeing and addressing social challenges, encouraging individuals to get and stay well, physically and emotionally, which in turn makes members more able to help family members and friends.

Shannon McCullagh, ‘Plough On’ coordinator at Rural Support, said, “Thanks to funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, I am delighted to announce the formation of five new ‘Plough On’ groups in various rural areas across the North. This project has grown from strength-to-strength since it began in July 2021 as many of our older farmers have gained a newfound confidence and improved mental health and wellbeing due to being involved in the various trips and events this project has provided.”

If you would like more information on the ‘Plough On’ project, please contact Shannon McCullagh on (028) 86760040 or email ‘shannon@ruralsupport.org.uk’.