This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Police appeal after phone found on Strabane’s Main Street

  • 27 March 2025
Police appeal after phone found on Strabane’s Main Street
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 27 March 2025
Less than a minute

Police want to find the owner of a mobile phone found in Strabane.

A member of the public found the black iPhone in a black case on Main Street yesterday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you believe this phone belongs to you or anyone you know, Please contact Strabane Police on 101 quoting RM25018287 or alternatively call into Strabane Police Station.”

Advertisement

Related posts:

Family of Stephen Holmes say they are ‘forever heartbroken’ GAA club members make special journey in honour of famous son google_strabanecourthouse_wearetyroneStalker sent ex-partner 352 messages over space of two days

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn