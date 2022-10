Police have appealed for information following the death of 21-year-old John Rafferty in a collision on the Curr Road, Beragh involving a grey Seat Leon and a blue Holland tractor last night (Thursday, October 27) around 7.55pm.

The talented Killyclogher Gaelic footballer is the third person since August to lose his life on the notorious A5 stretch of road.

PSNI Inspector Scott Falls said, “Sadly John died at the scene of the collision. I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam footage which could help with our enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1731 of 27/10/22”.