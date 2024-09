POLICE are appealing for information following reports that a sticker with racist comments was place on a post-box in the Knocknamoe Road area of Omagh.

Police received the report from a member of the public on Tuesday and are treating it as a hate incident.

It is understood that the sticker featured the Nazi SS Symbol and the words ‘We must secure the exisitence of our people and a future for white children’.

Nick Cassidy from the Omagh Ethnic Communities Support Group has condemned the actions of those responsible.

“We condemn any such expressions of race hatred, particularly these kind of cowardly acts in which those responsible hide behind such obnoxious slogans,” he said.

“There is no distinction between any person of any race, creed or ethnicity and this sort of behaviour will not be and should be tolerated by anyone.”

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing and they have asked anyone with any information to contact officers at Omagh on 101, quoting reference number 782 03/09/24.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.