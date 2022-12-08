Police keeping ‘open mind’ on circumstances of Matthew’s death

THE circumstances surrounding the death of 15-year-old Matthew McCallan remain ‘unexplained’ according to the PSNI, who say that they are ‘keeping an open mind’ on what happened to him.

Matthew’s remains were found in a ditch along a laneway on the Tattyreagh Road area of Fintona on Monday afternoon.

Detectives from the criminal investigation department of the PSNI said they are continuing to investigate the surroundings of what happened to the young man from Dungannon, who had travelled to Fintona for a jamboree in the Ecclesville Centre on Saturday night.

He was reported missing at around 3.30am on Sunday morning, and later that day, hundreds of people from Fintona and his home town of Dungannon joined in the search with others from across the county.

It was the response of the PSNI at this stage which prompted angry words from Frances McCallan, the tenager’s mother.

“What’s on my mind… My son is dead because the police service of Northern Ireland did nothing to help in the first ten-to 12-hours of going missing,” she said.

“I told them it was totally out of character, yet hours went by and no one listened, and my friends and the Fintona community gathered the necessary CCTV evidence.”

Following this, the PSNI said that they were referring their response to the Police Ombudsman for investigation.

Detective Superintendent, Gareth Talbot, said their thoughts remained with Matthew’s devastated family.

“The pain they are experiencing is difficult to comprehend. A number of specially trained officers are providing support to them at this tragic time,” he added.

“We are aware of the family’s concerns regarding the initial police response in the search for Matthew and the family have agreed to meet two senior officers to discuss.

“Due to the family’s concerns, we have decided at an early stage to make a notification to the Office of the Police Ombudsman of Northern Ireland for their assessment.

“We are keeping an open mind at this stage, and would appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“Enquiries have now ruled out speculation which circulated on social media that Matthew was seen getting into a silver car. We have now identified and spoken to the occupants of the car and eliminated them from our enquiries.”