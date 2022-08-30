Police officer attacked in Dromore, County Tyrone

A police officer sustained injuries while responding to a report of an assault on Monday, August 29 in the Dromore area of County Tyrone.

Inspector Hicks said: “We received a report that two males had been assaulted at a licensed premises in the Main Street area on Monday, August 29, evening.

“The 33-year-old male suspect left the premises and was later located by police in the Fairview Gardens area of Dromore.

“While being arrested on suspicion of common assault, the male began shouting and lashed out an officer, breaking his radio mic.

“He continued to be aggressive and kicked the officer twice in the head and also head-butted and spat at him and further attempted to head-butt another officer.

“The police officer was taken to hospital for treatment. We have arrested the male on suspicion of a number of offences, including, common assault, assault on police, resisting police and disorderly behaviour.

“He remains in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.

“This was a horrific attack which has left the officer both injured and badly shaken and our thoughts are with him as he recovers from what happened.

“Our officers’ work hard every day to keep people safe and protect the communities they serve, and incidents such as this are unacceptable and should be condemned by all.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened to get in touch by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1482 of 29/08/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org