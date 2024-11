Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU), investigating the activities of the New IRA, have released images of a suspected firearm found in the Strabane area on Monday.

The PSNI has said that their inquiries are continuing, and the suspected firearm will now be the subject of forensic testing.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who has information to get in touch with them to contact 101 or report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.



Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org