Police seize illegal cigarettes and alcohol

Police seized more than 8,000 illegal cigarettes and a ‘substantial quantity’ of suspected illegally-imported alcohol from a business premises in Cookstown town centre.
A PSNI spokesperson said, “This is believed to have been for sale at a reduced price, undercutting legitimate retailers and impacting local businesses.”
There were no arrests and the matter is now being fully investigated by officers from HM Revenue and Customs.
