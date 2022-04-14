Finucane to speak at Easter Commemoration

SINN Féín North Belfast MP John Finucane will be the keynote speaker at the annual Drumboe Martyrs Commemoration on Easter Sunday (April 17). It will leave from Johnston’s Corner at 3pm.

The main speaker at the County Tyrone Commemoration in Carrickmore will be deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill. It commences at 3.30pm.

As well as the main commemorations, over 40 localized graveside commemorations and wreath laying ceremonies will take place throughout Tyrone over the Easter weekend.

On Easter Sunday these include: a local wreath laying ceremony Cranagh at 11.30am. There will also be local commemorations at Aghyaran at 10am and at the Republican Plot in Strabane Cemetery at 12 noon at which Maolíosa McHugh will be delivering the main orations.

On Easter Saturday, a wreath laying ceremony will also take place at the Republican Monument at Hillview Park in Castlederg at 12pm at which Órfhlaith Begley MP will be the key speaker.

Calling on local republicans to attend their local and main commemorations, chair of the Strabane National Graves Association Jay McCauley said, “This year will see the recommencement of the main commemorations after a two year absence because of the Covid Pandemic. Easter is time for remembering friends and comrades who have given their lives in pursuit of ideals and goals of Irish Republicanism.

“Easter is also a time for reflection and renewal when we, as Irish Republicans, rededicate ourselves to the legitimate goals of independence and equality.

“106 years on, the political landscape on this island has been completely transformed and momentum is building towards an Ireland based on the vision and ideals of the Proclamation of 1916 and of the First Dáil.

“I call upon local republicans to make a special effort to attend your local commemoration and the main Drumboe Commemoration and to wear the Easter Lily with pride over the Easter period in honour of the sacrifices all of our patriot dead down through the generations.”