A DUNGANNON recruitment consultant and member of the town’s Chamber of Commerce and Trade has expressed concern about severe disruptions being caused to the local business community due to post-Brexit immigration regulations affecting the employment of non-UK workers with the prospect of people sleeping on the streets this winter.

The new rules, effective since December 31, 2021, require anyone entering the UK to provide a valid visa for employment, healthcare, and housing.

This has resulted in a shortage of low-skilled labour, a critical issue for local businesses.

Shannon McCaul, from FRC Recruitment, said 78 individuals in Dungannon are being detained by the Home Office and PSNI due to lacking proper documentation, despite having been employed in the region.

The HR and employment law consultant added, “Employers are left in a difficult position, having to remove employees who may have worked for over a year, resulting in uncertainty, high turnover, and a potential risk of homelessness for affected workers.

“The lack of clarity around visa status means businesses are struggling to verify whether these individuals are legally permitted to work.”

Citing one recent case in August, Miss McCaul confirmed 30 employees of a local manufacturing client were dismissed by the Home Office, despite being full-time staff members.

She said, “This has led to ongoing confusion, as many workers continue to switch employers to avoid detection, exploiting a ‘grey area’ in the immigration system.

“The impact on businesses in Dungannon is profound. Local manufacturers, particularly in the food industry, are struggling to maintain operations due to a dwindling workforce. With no drop in demand, employers are under pressure to meet production targets and client orders, potentially risking business contracts.

“The region’s large agricultural sector is also suffering, with seasonal work permits costing £38,000 – an unsustainable figure for most farms.”

Niall Maneely, Dungannon and South Tyrone Chamber of Commerce and Trade president, is urging the UK government to review and reform the visa system in Northern Ireland to provide clarity and support for local employers.

He said, “Without intervention, the business community in South Tyrone fears a continued labour shortage and further economic downturn; something which we want to avoid.”