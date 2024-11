PRINCIPALS across the district have welcomed this week’s announcement that 600 schools are to be equipped with new defibrillators through £700,000 in funding from the Department of Education.

The initiative, which aims to safeguard the lives of students, staff, and the wider community, will address a shortfall in equipment; a survey showed that fewer than half of schools in the North currently have a defib on site.

One local school which already benefits from having a defibrillator is Sion Mills Integrated Primary School.

School principal Louise Kingh described having the lifesaving equipment as ‘vitally important.’

She said, “We have found that having this equipment on site when we have a child currently attending the school with a heart condition, is vitally important.

“Our staff receive annual training on how to use this equipment from the British Red Cross.”

Another school which has had a number of defibrillators installed is Castlederg High School. The vice principal there, Matthew Irvine described the equipment as ‘incredibly important.’

“Having defibrillators in the school serves as a constant reassurance for staff that if something happens they are there,” said Mr Irvine.“In my time at the school we have thankfully never had to use the equipment but a number of staff have been trained in what to do if they are needed.”

Gortin Primary School will be one of the 600 schools set to receive a defibrillator has part of the new scheme.

‘essential

School principal Iris Wallace said that the staff are already looking forward to having the life saving equipment installed.

“We believe it is absolutely essential for us to have this essential equipment,” said Mrs Wallace.

“It will also be great and reassuring for anyone who may use the school for a community event to know that it is there.”

Also welcoming the news for funding was Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan.

The West Tyrone MLA said, “People can experience cardiac arrest at any time without notice, that’s why having a defibrillator nearby is so essential.

“We also need to see an emphasis on training and awareness so people can feel confident if they have to respond to an incident.”