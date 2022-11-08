Probation for man found with thousands of pills

A TYRONE man was found with thousands of prescription pills at a house in Lisnaskea after police intercepted a suspect package sent in the post has been given probation.

Michael McLaughlin (36), of Castletown Square in Fintona, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court charged with assault on police, disorderly behaviour, two counts of attempting to import a controlled drug, and two counts of possession of a Class C drug.

The court heard that, at around 6am on April 21, 2021 police were called to a single vehicle collision in Tempo, where they found McLaughlin’s car in a hedge with damage to his bumper. McLaughlin, who had a cut on his eye, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit, however was never charged with driving while unfit in relation to the crash.

Instead, he was charged with disorderly behaviour and two counts of assault on police in relation to his actions after being arrested, during which he needed to be restrained while being taken to hospital.

The second set of charges related to a search of a house in Lisnaskea on the same day, on foot of a warrant granted after officers intercepted a suspect postal package.

Police found thousands of Class C drugs – prescription medications Pregabalin and Diazepam – that had been sent from outside the EU.

PAIN RELIEF

Initially arrested on suspicion of intent to supply, McLaughlin told officers the tablets were for his own use for pain relief.

District Judge Steven Keown said while he did not believe the tablets were for McLaughlin’s own personal use, the charge of intent to supply had not been brought before the court.

Sentencing McLaughlin to two years of probation, including additional requirements, he warned him if he failed to complete the probation order or reoffended in the next two years he faced going to prison.