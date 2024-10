FIGURES released as part of the report by the Planning Appeals Commission into the A5 dual-carriageway indicate that there will be a large reduction in the number of vehicles using the existing road when the £2.7 billion project is completed.

The PAC report was published last week after the Stormont Executive gave the green light for the Western Transport Corridor.

The Minister for Infrastructure, John O’Dowd, welcomed the scheme being given the go-ahead. However, it is not clear as yet whether the Alternative A5 Alliance or any other group will launch a legal challenge against the 58 mile route going ahead.

According to the figures contained within the PAC report, there will be a reduction of tens of thousands of vehicles on the existing A5.

At the moment, the route south of Newbuildings carries 16,900 vehicles per day. But this is expected to reduce by 14,600 by 2043, 15 years after the projected completion date for the road.

At the moment, the stretch from Bready to Ballymagorry carries 16,500 vehicles per day, and will see a reduction of 800.

There will be a decrease of 13,700 from Ballymagorry to Strabane, 7,300 in north Strabane, 14,000 south of Strabane and 13,900 south of Sion Mills.

The number of vehicles north of Newtownstewart is projected to fall by 13,100 and south of Newtownstewart by 11,200.

The PAC report has concluded that the scheme would have a ‘large beneficial effect’ on journey times.

“We are satisfied that the scheme would be of considerable benefit to local communities. It would greatly ease conditions and thereby speed up traffic on the existing,” the report states.

“Short distance and long-distance users of the new road would experience substantial journey time savings, a total of over 9000 hours daily.”