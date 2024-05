WORK on an ambitious regeneration project in Castlederg is already well underway, and now the public has been given a sneak peak at what the Diamond will look like once the works are completed.

The project is just one element of the wider Derg Active scheme, an integrated economic, health and wellbeing initiative incorporating improvements to infrastructure at a number of key sites in the town to promote and encourage more active lifestyles.

The £6.5m project is funded though the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund and Council, with £5,823,090 secured by Council as part of a wider Levelling Up package, to

create a high-quality public realm space at the Diamond in the centre of the town, new play provision and lighting at the Castle and enhanced greenway connectivity at Dergview FC.

Local firm, Lowry Building and Civil Engineering, has been appointed to deliver the public realm space at the Diamond, which will see the creation of a spacious outdoor shared area, that will considerably enhance the visual appeal of the town.

The space will be ideal for hosting small outdoor events, markets and community engagements, and become an attractive focal point for shoppers and visitors to the Castlederg area.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Cllr Patricia Logue, said she was looking forward to seeing the plans come to fruition.

“It was a real privilege to turn the sod at the Diamond back in February and so exciting to be able to be able to now see the creative vision for the area. Work is well underway, and we appreciate everyone’s patience while it’s completed, it really will be worth it to see this part of the town transformed for the better.

“It’s all part of a wider regeneration of the area, which will have significant benefits in terms of health and wellbeing.”

Works at all three Derg Active sites are expected to be completed by autumn 2024, and the planning process is already well underway for the delivery of the 3G multi-sport pitch at Mitchell Park, with work beginning there later this year.

