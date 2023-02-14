Response of Unionist councillors to Para flags criticised

UNIONIST councillors have been criticised over their response to the flying of the Parachute Regiment flag as Bloody Sunday commemorations were taking place last weekend.

Discussions during a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee got heated after the matter was raised during chairperson’s business by Sinn Féin Cllr Christopher Jackson.

He said, “There was a very small element within the Fountain who were intent to stir up tensions and trouble in the run up to the weekend.

Advertisement

“I just want to condemn in the strongest possible terms those who decided, in the week it was, to cause hurt to the families and the victims of Bloody Sunday by erecting flags of the regiment that committed murder on the streets.”

SDLP Cllr Brian Tierney, a member of the Bloody Sunday Trust was particularly vocal in expressing his disappointment at the lack of expression from any unionist politician saying: “Those flags should never have gone up, and the people who put them up should have known better. But the elected representatives of this chamber who have, I imagine, a little bit of sway within that community and a little bit of standing within that community, should have showed leadership, and called for them to be taken down, but they didn’t.

Unionist Sperrin councillor, Maurice Devenney responded, “I hear about the lack of leadership in the community, but I remind those from the republican community, who are on here today, when there were Para flags on the bonfire in the Bogside, I didn’t hear anyone complaining very much about them.”

Responding to the DUP councillor, Cllr Tierney said, “I would like to ask Alderman Devenney if he knew what type of person he thinks would actually think about making fun and trying to poke fun at the deaths of innocent people, because I think it’s sick, to be quite frank with you.

“I have always been brought up to believe when it’s wrong, it’s wrong.

“If it’s wrong in the Bog, it’s wrong in the Fountain.

“Alderman Devenney always wants to point out what nationalists are doing to offend unionists, and he is right to do it. But he hides when unionists are doing something wrong to annoy nationalists, and that, to me, is the height of hypocrisy.

Advertisement

“He needs to grow up, and he needs to call it out, and he needs to stand up for what is right, and what is right is condemning whoever put those flags up.”