NEWTOWNSTEWART retailer, Charlie Hamilton, has been honoured for his achievements throughout the sector during a career spanning almost five decades.

The NR Awards, held by Neighbourhood Retailer magazine, took place at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast recently, where Mr Hamilton picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award among his family, colleagues and peers from across the local retail and grocery industry.

His Castlederg SPAR store was also a finalist in the Neighbourhood Store of the Year (category 4) and Community Store of the Year award categories.

More than 400 entries were received for the awards this year.

Mr Hamilton said, “This is truly an honour and one I share with my family and our teams across our three stores in Tyrone. We have been celebrating some significant milestones within our businesses in the past couple of years and this is just the cherry on top.

“My wife, Ruth, alongside our children, have been central to the success of the businesses, while our community engagement is at the heart of everything we do.

“Operating SPAR stores means we are operating hubs for our community. We are always engaging with local charities, schools, churches and community groups to make what we do even more meaningful, and helping our local area thrive.

“This is such a lovely honour and I’d like to thank my family, staff and of course our wonderful local shoppers and community who make my job a pleasure every day.”

Patrick Doody, Sales and Marketing Director at Henderson Group, added, “It has been another hugely successful year at the NR Awards for our independent retailers, and it was a real highlight to see Charlie Hamilton honoured for his contribution to the industry as one of our longest-serving retailers in Northern Ireland.

“Charlie and his family have dedicated several decades towards enhancing the communities within which they operate, with Charlie inspiring all of his teams to not only provide top customer service

every day, but to reach into the community even further with

their charitable initiatives and support for local groups and organisations.”

Mr Hamilton’s award was just one of ten for SPAR and EUROSPAR on the night.

Also among the winners was McCullagh’s SPAR Service Station in Omagh.