FOR the past two decades, Omagh man, Dominic Pinto, has been raising much-needed funds for the Holy Family Hospital in Bethlehem, which is run by the Order of Malta.

Now, in 2023, the retired surgeon has once again renewed his appeal for the people of Omagh and surrounding areas to support this worthy cause.

As a Knight of the Order of Malta, Dr Pinto has visited Bethlehem and is well aware of the good work being completed at the hospital, where the 100,000th baby was delivered this year.

“I have been raising this money for nearly 20 years and the Parish of Drumragh has been very good in supporting this appeal annually,” he said.

“My involvement came about as I am a Knight of the Order of Malta. We work with the hospital helping out. The Irish Association of the Order of Malta have been doing this for many years.

“A highlight for me was some years ago travelling to Bethlehem.

“Locally, we have consistently raised more than £1,000 annually and we’re hoping that a similar amount will be raised this year again. The support of the people of Drumragh Parish and beyond is very much appreciated.”

Dr Pinto said the babies in the hospital were delivered without discrimination. But he also said the current war in the Middle East has had an impact.

“With the present war in the Middle East it is difficult to provide a service as the doctors and nurses are hampered in travelling to and from Bethlehem, which is at a border point with Israel.

“Your continued generosity and prayers will go a long way to help in the situation,” he added.