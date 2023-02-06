Riofach nails down her place at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS Fashion Week is the pinnacle of the season for fashionistas everywhere, as the City of Lights plays host to designers, models and celebrities from all over the world. However, one recent addition to the roster, coming all the way from Clady, is connected to local woman, Riofach Cannon.

Nail technician, Riofach, who proudly boasts her own range of beauty and manicurist tools, had the shock of her life recently after England-based manicurist to the stars, Suzana Salvador, contacted her through Instagram.

Suzana is on her way to Paris for the prestigious fashion event, from February 27 until March 6, and asked Riofach if she would sponsor Suzana with a set of tools. In return, Suzana promised exposure and followers for the local businesswoman.

Riofach takes up the story.

“Suzana and I have followed each other on Instagram for a while, and I was absolutely shocked when she contacted me to ask if I would sponsor her. To be honest, I was a bit sceptical at first, so I asked for confirmation that this was real, and that Suzana really was going to Paris. She obliged and sent me all the details.

“I’m delighted to be sponsoring Suzana with my products. She does a lot of fashion shows, and will be in contact with a lot of famous people during the week in Paris. I’ve been promised videos and photographs of my products being used, which will inevitably bring on followers, and more people hopefully wanting to use my products.

“It’s a very proud moment to think that the likes of Bella and Gigi Hadid or Kendall Jenner could be styled using my products!

“I must admit, I almost asked Suzana to take me with her!” she joked.

Riofach is Ireland’s first professional beauty tool designer and vendor, selling all across Ireland and the UK.

Created during lockdown, Riofach set about manufacturing her own set of durable and reusable beauty tools of the highest quality steel.

“Everything is disposable in today’s society, so I just wanted to make a product which people could clean and use again without the need for waste,” she explained.

Not the first big offer received that week, Riofach also revealed that British Vogue magazine contacted her prior to Suzana, looking to feature her in an advertorial, something she respectfully declined.

Concluding, Riofach remarked, “I can’t believe two huge things have happened like this, in the space of a week. I don’t even have 1,000 followers on Instagram, yet I’ve been noticed by British Vogue and someone going to Paris Fashion Week. I jokingly said to the girls, ‘Aw, I’ve just had to turn down British Vogue there’, as if it happens every week! I’ve always said I wanted to go international and worldwide, here’s my chance!”