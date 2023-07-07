Roads Service workers begin two weeks of strike action

THE Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has warned of a reduction in ‘essential services’ during two weeks of industrial action by members of the GMB and UNITE unions.

DfI is urging road users and those at risk from flooding to be ‘extra vigilant’ during the period of strike action which commenced on Monday.

This period of strike action by industrial staff who work on the roads network and respond to flooding follows industrial action earlier this year and started today and will continue for periods during July and August.

“While contingency arrangements are being put in place, this will not replace the full maintenance service and we would therefore ask all citizens and road users to be mindful of this and exercise care when making their journeys,” said a spokesperson.

The UNITE union said their members were “forced to strike” due to their current pay structure.

Gareth Scott, lead regional officer for Roads Service workers, called on management to address his members’ concerns.

Mr Scott said, “This productivity-unit bonus system is exploitative, leaves workers subject to potential management victimisation and undermines health and safety at work.

“It needs scrapped.

“Roads Service workers are frankly indignant over the way they have been treated.

“There is a complete breakdown in relations between workers and management – with low pay and this productivity unit bonus system leaving workers feeling totally disrespected for the work they do. Management must address this situation quickly to avoid a further escalation of the strike action.”