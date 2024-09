THIS week is National Eye Health Week, a crucial reminder of the importance of eye health that encourages people to take proactive steps to protect their vision.

One local man, 76-year-old Sean Eccles from Omagh, experienced the significance of this firsthand when a routine check-up revealed a condition that could have led to sight loss.

“I called into McCanney’s Opticians to get a check-up and some new glasses in time for Christmas,” said Mr Eccles. “I hadn’t experienced any symptoms whatsoever, but during that appointment, they were able to take photos of both my eyeballs to get a closer look, and that was when they recognised that one of them wasn’t looking right.”

Up until then, Mr Eccles said that, despite needing glasses, he generally never had any issues with his eyes or vision, although he regularly attended check-ups due to a family history of glaucoma.

“Only for that appointment, I wouldn’t have known anything about it,” he continued. “I was then referred to the hospital, where they had a closer look and discovered a build-up of fluid behind one of my eyes.”

Following his referral, Mr Eccles was diagnosed with Wet Macular Degeneration, a condition that can cause blurred vision or a blind spot in central vision.

To treat his symptoms, Mr Eccles explained the somewhat uncomfortable treatment he had to undergo.

“The problem was, I needed multiple injections into my eyeball. The idea of it sent a shiver down my spine. A friend of mine had it done previously, and it certainly didn’t sound pleasant, but there was nothing else for it, and I had to get it done.”

Mr Eccles further commented that, while the procedure was uncomfortable, it wasn’t as bad as he initially imagined.

“From what I understand, those injections got rid of the fluid that was trapped behind the eyeball.”

Mr Eccles also said he was relieved there were no major side effects following the procedure.

“It was just a case of getting well rested, and before I knew it, things were back to normal.”

Mr Eccles received five injections in his eye over a four-month period and reported no issues or concerns since.

“I am told that I am making great progress and they are seeing improvements. For something I knew nothing about initially, it’s all looking up now.”

Healthy eyes

Highlighting the importance of healthy eyes, optometrist and McCanney’s Opticians proprietor, Rosa McCanney said, “Regarding Sean’s experience, it highlights just how important regular eye examinations are. He was facing potential sight loss; however, we were able to refer him to the hospital, where he received treatment to prevent a worse-case scenario.

“It is also important to note that in Sean’s case, he was asymptomatic and just happened to come along for a regular check-up when the issue was picked up.

“We all know to attend when we have symptoms, but it’s also important to get checked regularly.”