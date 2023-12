THE anti-goldmining campaign group, Save Our Sperrins, convened its Annual General Meeting on Sunday, addressing members about the impending challenge of a potential public inquiry in 2024.

Chair, Marella Fyffe, emphasised the importance of leveraging this opportunity, stating, “It is so important we make full use of this. We must ensure our beautiful Sperrins, our water, our air, our ecology, and the well-being of our children and grandchildren are spared the toxic pollution gold mining would bring.

“We know this will be a challenge. That is why we have been working all year to prepare.”

Ms Fyffe also highlighted the campaign’s successes, particularly acknowledging substantial contributions from the two largest unions in Northern Ireland, UNITE and NIPSA. She underscored that the support extended beyond financial contributions, stating, “We don’t just welcome the money. We welcome the support. That’s because they, like us, are about supporting sustainable jobs that develop our economy in the long term. They, like us, are about jobs that give our young people a future, not toxic wastes.”

The AGM saw the re-election of Ms Fyffe as chair, along with the reappointment of Fidelma McAleer as secretary and Jacqueline Keenan as treasurer.

Attendees included campaigners from across the Sperrins, and a representative from the Lough Neagh campaign group ‘Love Our Lough’ also addressed the meeting, emphasisng solidarity in their shared environmental objectives.