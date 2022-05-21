Sean hailed as Hooley makes successful return

HUNDREDS of people flocked to the hugely successful Hooley at the Lough which returned to Dungannon after a two-year absence caused by the pandemic.

The family fun day at the Ace Coaches yard – which featured a huge array of entertainment and attractions – also raised thousands of pounds for the Northern Ireland Chest, Heart & Stroke charity.

The event was organised by Sean Patterson, a well-known local businessman, who tragically lost his wife to a heart attack, and is now living with a heart condition himself.

He has worked tirelessly to raise awareness of heart health and also raise funds for the vital work of the charity.

Among the many highlights of the day, was the return of special guests Brantry Pipe Band and a top line-up of local performers. There was a huge classic vintage vehicle show, featuring tractors, cars and motorbikes from a bygone era.

Paying tribute to Mr Patterson on organising another hugely successful fundraisers, singer Cara McGillion said, “What an absolute pleasure it was to have been invited to perform with some County Music greats today at the Hooley at the Lough for Chest, Heart and Stroke.

“It was such a good event to be part off and I met some amazing people along the way. One off my highlights was getting to share the stage with the insanely talented Justin McGurk and sing ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ for the first time live. Thanks you to Sean Patterson for a fantastic day.”

Malcolm McDowell also praised Sean for this efforts.

“Congratulations to Sean Patterson on all his hard work to make the event such a great success,” said Mr McDowell in a social media post.

“Thanks for inviting me to perform and being a part of this wonderful afternoon.

“Thanks also for your dedication to fundraising on everyone’s behalf for the Chest Heart and Stroke NI. You are a gentleman and every success and good health for the future.

“Thanks to everyone who made me feel so welcome. It was a pleasure chatting to so many lovely people.”