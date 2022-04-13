Second drink-drive conviction in three years

AN Omagh man has been detected driving while over the alcohol limit for the second time in three years.

Christopher Regan, 27, was disqualified from driving for three years and fined £250 when he appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court.

He came to police attention on the A4 between Ballygawley and Dungannon on September 25 last year when he was driving a Seat Leon slowly in the overtaking lane despite the inside lane being vacant. He then went into the inside lane and sped up erratically to 80mph before slowing down again to 50mph. He came to a halt after police saw a tyre rolling down the road.

Regan provided an evidential urine sample that recorded an alcohol reading of 138 milligrams, the legal limit being 107mgs.

Defence solicitor, Karl Mallon acknowledged that his client’s criminal record has “taken off” in recent years.

District Judge, Michael Ranaghan noted it was the second recent drink-driving conviction and therefore imposed the three year ban.