A SECOND protest over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is to take place in Strabane this weekend.

Organised for Lifford Bridge at 12noon on Saturday, local are being urged to come out and show solidarity with the people of Gaza and the West Bank.

Earlier this month, crowds gathered at the Tinnies in a rallying cry of support for the people of the Gaza Strip, following the escalation of war between Palestine and Israel.

Bedecked in flags, kufiyahs and messages of support, a host of protestors took part in the event, which was organised by the local Strabane Are Palestine (SAP) Group.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s event, Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh is urging as many people as possible to turn out.

The West Tyrone MLA said, “I am urging the public to attend Saturday’s vigil on Lifford Bridge at 12noon and show your solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“Sinn Féin have been engaging with Palestinian organisations and humanitarian groups on the ground. Their immediate demand is clear – full, unequivocal and immediate ceasefires.

“By attending this vigil, you will be adding your voice to the demand for an end to the blockade of Gaza and the urgent resolution of the humanitarian crisis unfolding there.

“You will also be demanding an end to the occupation, the illegal settlements and the apartheid system that Israel is subjecting the Palestinian people to.

“The events of the past weeks have created a new urgency to the need for decisive international intervention. We need a process engaging all parties to bring about a just and durable solution to the conflict – a solution underpinned by an independent and sovereign Palestine in line with international law and UN resolutions.”