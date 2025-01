A DRUMQUIN photographer’s captivating collection of seasonal landscapes that celebrate the beauty of nature is now on display at the Strule Arts Centre.

Titled ‘My Happy Places’, the colourful display, which will run until January 25, is particularly special for photographer Cara Coll as it is her first solo-exhibition to-date.

Offering a unique perspective on nature, ‘My Happy Places’ features capturing fleeting moments such as a bee in flight, a delicate cobweb, and stunning landscapes from near and far.

Advertisement

Cara’s photographs tell stories, evoke emotions, and inspires viewers to reflect on the beauty and connections in their surroundings.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor John McClaughry, has encouraged local people and their families to visit the beautiful exhibition.

In his address to Cara during Thursday’s official opening of the display at Strule Arts Centre, Cllr McClaughry said, “These images showcase your excellent talents as a photographer – to take the perfect image just at the right time, the attention to detail to capture the moment and to create the artistic concept by having all of the elements working together in the photo is truly admirable.

“Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is committed to promoting the arts and supporting local artists,” he added.

“So I am delighted that you have the opportunity to exhibit your beautiful photos here in Strule Arts Centre for our residents and visitors to view and enjoy.

“I would like to commend you on your first solo exhibition and I would encourage you all to tell others to come and view the exhibition while it is on display here.”

Advertisement

‘My Happy Places’ is open Monday to Saturday, 9.30am to 5pm.