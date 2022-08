A SECTION of the main A5 road near to the Ulster American Folk Park, outside Omagh, remains closed to traffic after a serious collision this morning.

Emergency services responded to a serious road traffic collision at around 8.20am on the Mellon Road in the Mountjoy area.

Motorists are advised that the A5 Beltany Road in Omagh is currently closed between the junctions with Mellon Road and Mountjoy Avenue. Local diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) say five fire appliances in total attended the scene, two from Omagh and one each from Newtownstewart, Clogher and Castlederg.

An NIFRS spokesperson said there were also two Large Animal Rescue Teams and three Specialist Rescue Teams in attendance.

Traffic has been reported as ‘gridlocked’ along the Great Northern Road in Omagh, tailing back from the scene.

We Are Tyrone understand that the road is expected to be closed for most of the day.