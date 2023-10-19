Seskinore locals invited to learn more about their homeland

WITH such a rich local heritage to explore, it is no wonder that Seskinore Rural Community Group’s historical talks always attract such a keen and curious crowd.

And, on the evening of October 23, their never-ending pursuit to find out more about who they are and where they come from will continue, when the group host another talk at Presbyterian Church Hall.

Commencing at 7.30pm, those in attendance will be addressed by the incredibly knowledgeable local historian, Robert Corbett, who, as it happens, was himself brought up in Seskinore. Mr Corbett will deliver an informative talk entitled ‘Seskinore Stories’, drawing mainly on old newspaper reports as a base from which to launch his discussion.

Mr Corbett will cover a number of different events relating to a variety of people and organisations from the Seskinore area, as reported in the local press from the mid-19th century onwards.

Expressing the group’s excitement to have Mr Corbett taking the talk, Ivor Russell, a spokesperson, said, “Robert has worked as an archivist and records manager for 35 years, formerly in the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI), and currently with Belfast City Council.

“He now lives in Portstewart where, as a local historian, he works with many groups throughout north Antrim, and is vice-chairman of Ballintoy Archaeological and Historical Society.

“The talk is being hosted by Seskinore Rural Community Group. It commences at 7.30pm, and admission is free. All are welcome to what promises to be an interesting journey through the history of the local area.”

Light refreshments will be served after the talk, and further details can be found on the group’s Facebook page.

Any enquiries can be addressed to seskinorercg@gmail.com.