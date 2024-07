TRIBUTES have been paid following the death while in holiday in Croatia of a Seskinore man who was widely respected within the local community.

Michael Kostadinov-McCabe passed away suddenly last Saturday (July 13).

He will be remembered as a dedicated and diligent postman in the Seskinore and Fintona areas for the past two decades. Prior to that, Mr Kostadinov-McCabe worked on the milk rounds run by his father in the Mid Tyrone area.

Friends and neighbours have expressed their shock and sadness at the death, and expressed their fond memories of a man who was renowned for his friendly and outgoing nature, and willingness to help others.

His friend, Sharon McKernaghan, said she would miss their ‘great conversations’, while others spoke on social media about how they would miss his ‘humour and chats’.

In addition to his work as a milkman and postman over many years, Mr Kostadinov-McCabe also ran a Bed and Breakfast business close to the Ecclesville Centre in Fintona for a few years in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

A repatriation company is currently working with the family to bring his remains home, and funeral arrangements have not yet been finalised as a result of this process.

In his youth, Mr Kostadinov-McCabe represented the Beragh Red Knights club in Gaelic football. He was a committed member of the club’s reserve team during that period and was on the panel that reached the Tyrone Division Two Reserve final in 1990.

Former club chairman, Gerry Owens, said Mr Kostadinov-McCabe was someone who enjoyed very much the social aspects of playing for the club.

“Mickey was a real character who brought enjoyment to our games during the years that he played with the club. His commitment to attending training and matches was second-to-none,” he said.

Mr Kostadinov-McCabe is survived by his wife, Rumena, children Michaela and Roman, his parents, Sean and Sarah, and siblings Martin, Michelle, Damien, Adrian, Colin and Diane.