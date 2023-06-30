‘Shock’ at the numbers of young teenagers vaping in Omagh

THE teenage vaping epidemic remains a prevalent issue in Omagh.

Due to the increasing popularity of disposable e-cigarettes in the last few years, teenagers have flocked to the bright and vibrant addictive nicotine products.

A report by the UH in January found that retailers were illegally selling disposable vapes to schoolchildren.

Despite immediate reaction from retailers following the report, it seems that teenagers are still purchasing vapes on a regular basis.

Local councillor, Barry McElduff relayed his ‘shock’ at the numbers of young teenagers vaping.

The council has responsibility to ensure ID checks are carried out by retailers through annual testing and Cllr McElduff will be asking the council to take further action on the issue.

“I am genuinely shocked at the numbers of young teenagers who are vaping,” he said.

“I am not criticising young people, in fact, young people need to be involved in this debate, as far as I am concerned.”

Cllr McElduff added, “We need a serious conversation about vaping and the harmful effects this is having on children. I am no expert, but I have read that one vape can be the equivalent of 28 cigarettes.”

One Omagh resident collected a number of discarded vapes in the town and compiled them on a board to highlight the environmental impact of the chemical products.

“They are harming the health of our children and young people and they are damaging to our environment as well. It is high time that we as a community get a grip of this developing public health and environmental crisis,” continued Cllr McElduff.

The Sinn Fein representative plans to put a motion to address the growing public health crisis of vaping by children and young people before the council meeting on July 3.

In conjunction to the health issue from these disposable vapes, Cllr McElduff will seek to strengthen regulation and address environmental impacts of the nicotine vaporisers.