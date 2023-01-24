‘Shocking’ increase in domestic abuse over the festive period

‘SHOCKING’ figures released by the PSNI have revealed there were just over 3,600 calls for help in relation to domestic abuse incidents made over the Christmas period.

On Christmas Day, police received 110 calls from domestic abuse victims and concerned loved ones. This is an increase of ten per-cent from 2021.

On New Year’s Eve, the Police Service received 106 calls, an increase of five per-cent on the year before.

Advertisement

The Police Service began their yearly domestic abuse awareness raising at the end of November and these figures cover the period between November 24 and January 2, 2022.

Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said, “Although these figures are shocking, we know that a large number of incidents still go unreported to police and we will continue to encourage all victims to reach out to us for help.

“Behind each one of the statistics is a victim who, statistics suggest, has endured up to 35 incidents of abuse before coming forward to report.

“We are determined to do all we can to protect them and bring perpetrators to justice.

“Domestic abuse, in all its forms, has no place in our society and tackling these crimes remains one of Police Service of Northern Ireland’s top priorities.”

If you are suffering at the hands of an abusive partner or family member or worried about someone you love who might be, please report to the Police on 101 or in an emergency always dial 999.

If it is an emergency and you’ve dialled 999 but cannot speak then stay on the line and press 55 when prompted, then cough or tap in response to the operator’s queries. This is called the ‘silent solution’.

Advertisement

A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual violence, now or in the past on 0808 802 1414.